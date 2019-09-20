BREAKING: Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Williams Lake

Firefighters battle blaze downtown at Diamonds and Dust Friday morning. Angie Mindus photo
Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department battle a blaze in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning. Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo

A fire in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning, Sept. 20 has destroyed a historic building that houses Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge.

About 25 firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department have been on scene since about 5:40 a.m. working to put out the blaze while RCMP have secured the block.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said no one has been injured in the fire and crews are working hard to contain the blaze. They currently have firefighters on the roof of the barber shop attempting to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring building, New World Café at 72 Oliver Street, as well as Caribou Ski Source for Sports on the other side.

In the back of Diamonds and Dust, the fire has not reached the small house at the back entrance.

The business has been victim to multiple close-call arson attempts in recent months, but each time employees and firefighters were able to put out the fires.

Read More: WATCH: RCMP confirm they are investigating downtown fire at Diamonds and Dust as arson

More to come.

