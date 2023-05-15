Columneezta students wait in the Nesika forest to be able to return to the school following a fire at the cafeteria May 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Columneezta students wait in the Nesika forest to be able to return to the school following a fire at the cafeteria May 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UPDATE: Students, staff allowed back to school after at Columneetza cafeteria inWilliams Lake

Students and staff were evacuated

UPDATE: At 12:30 p.m. staff and students were given the all clear to return to the main building at Columneetza following a fire at the cafeteria.

No word at this time the cause of the fire.

•••

Students and staff have been evacuated from Columneezta middle school in Williams Lake Monday morning, May 15 due to a fire.

In an email to parents, the district noted the fire originated at the cafeteria building.

“The fire department is on site and has contained the fire to that site. We are awaiting word for the all clear to return to the main building,” notes the email.

“Please do not try to pick up students at this time, as it makes access and movement of fire and school persons more difficult. If, for some reason, students are not able to return to the main campus, we will notify parents and caregivers of the transportation plan.”

More to come

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsWilliams Lake

 

A water station has been set up outside Nesika for students from Columneetza. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A water station has been set up outside Nesika for students from Columneetza. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Fire Department members begin packing up hoses after responding to a call at Columneetza school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Fire Department members begin packing up hoses after responding to a call at Columneetza school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Some of the Williams Lake Fire Department members take a break after responding to a fire at Columneetza School on Monday, May 15.

Some of the Williams Lake Fire Department members take a break after responding to a fire at Columneetza School on Monday, May 15.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lower Mainland woman threatened with termination over photos on adult-only website
Next story
Province, Atira, look to restoring public confidence after CEO Janice Abbott resigns

Just Posted

A light plane crashed in the field behind the Heron Ridge housing development on Monday morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
BREAKING: Light plane crash in 100 Mile House, pilot injured

A member of the Williams Lake Fire Department on scene at Columneetza school Monday, May 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Students, staff allowed back to school after at Columneetza cafeteria inWilliams Lake

Tolko Lakeview Division’s new high-efficiency sawmill has been in operation since March 2019. (Tolko Industries photo)
Tolko Industries announces unscheduled two-week downtown at Lakeview sawmill

(Angie Mindus photo - Barriere Star Journal)
District of Barriere implements its own fire restrictions