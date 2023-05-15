UPDATE: Students, staff allowed back to school after at Columneetza cafeteria inWilliams Lake

Columneezta students wait in the Nesika forest to be able to return to the school following a fire at the cafeteria May 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

UPDATE: At 12:30 p.m. staff and students were given the all clear to return to the main building at Columneetza following a fire at the cafeteria.

No word at this time the cause of the fire.

•••

Students and staff have been evacuated from Columneezta middle school in Williams Lake Monday morning, May 15 due to a fire.

In an email to parents, the district noted the fire originated at the cafeteria building.

“The fire department is on site and has contained the fire to that site. We are awaiting word for the all clear to return to the main building,” notes the email.

“Please do not try to pick up students at this time, as it makes access and movement of fire and school persons more difficult. If, for some reason, students are not able to return to the main campus, we will notify parents and caregivers of the transportation plan.”

More to come

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsWilliams Lake

A water station has been set up outside Nesika for students from Columneetza. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Fire Department members begin packing up hoses after responding to a call at Columneetza school. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)