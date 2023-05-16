BREAKING: Downed lines spark fire near 108 Mile Ranch

Power is out in the 108 Mile Ranch due to a tree across the lines

There is a power outage due to a fire in the 108 Mile Ranch.

Power is out in the 108 Mile Ranch due to a tree falling across hydro lines and starting a fire.

BC Hydro is onsite working to restore power to 1.607 customers. The affected area goes from north of 100 Mile House to north of Lac La Hache and east including Gateway.

The estimated time power should be restored is 11:55 p.m.

The 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the fire but is unable to fight it until BC Hydro makes sure the power is off to the downed poles.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is preparing to action the fire.

The fire is currently being listed as out of control according to (BCWS).

More to come.



