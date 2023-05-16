There is a power outage due to a fire in the 108 Mile Ranch.

There is a power outage due to a fire in the 108 Mile Ranch.

BREAKING: Downed lines spark fire near 108 Mile Ranch

Power is out in the 108 Mile Ranch due to a tree across the lines

Power is out in the 108 Mile Ranch due to a tree falling across hydro lines and starting a fire.

BC Hydro is onsite working to restore power to 1.607 customers. The affected area goes from north of 100 Mile House to north of Lac La Hache and east including Gateway.

The estimated time power should be restored is 11:55 p.m.

The 108 Mile Ranch Volunteer Fire Department has responded to the fire but is unable to fight it until BC Hydro makes sure the power is off to the downed poles.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is preparing to action the fire.

The fire is currently being listed as out of control according to (BCWS).

More to come.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseBreaking Newsfire

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Finding pet-friendly rental housing more problematic than ever in B.C.
Next story
Flood warning for part of northwest B.C., other rivers rising as heat grips province

Just Posted

There is a power outage due to a fire in the 108 Mile Ranch.
BREAKING: Downed lines spark fire near 108 Mile Ranch

A haze of smoke has begun to obscure the hills in the distance around Williams Lake on May 16, 2023 as Environment Canada issues a Special Air Quality Statement for north and central B.C. (Black Press Media photo)
Special Air Quality statement as smoke moves across northeast, central B.C.

A light plane crashed in the field behind the Heron Ridge housing development on Monday morning. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
BREAKING: Light plane crash in 100 Mile House, pilot injured

A member of the Williams Lake Fire Department on scene at Columneetza school Monday, May 15. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
UPDATE: Students, staff allowed back to school after Columneetza cafeteria fire in Williams Lake