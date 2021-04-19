Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

A child under the age of two has died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The child was from the Fraser Health region but was being treated at BC Children’s Hospital. Henry said the child had pre-existing conditions and is the youngest person in the province to die due to the virus.

“It is a tragedy, absolutely. It’s one of those things we were hoping to avoid,” Henry. “It’s a reflection of the impact this virus is having.”

Henry said that there were 2,960 cases and eight deaths – including the child – over the weekend. By day, there were 1,027 case on Saturday, 933 cases on Sunday and 1,000 cases on Monday. By health authority, there were 696 cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,845 in Fraser Health, 108 cases in Island Health, 211 cases in Interior Health and 100 cases in Northern Health.

The circuit breaker restrictions on indoor dining, indoor group fitness and indoor worship have been extended, and Premier John Horgan said that the government will look at options to restrict non-essential travel outside one’s health authority.

There have been a total of 120,040 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began, of which 9,353 are currently active. B.C. has 441 people hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 138 are in ICU or critical care.

READ MORE: Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused

READ MORE: B.C. to target people ages 40+ in ‘high risk communities’ with AstraZeneca vaccine

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders
Next story
B.C. to open up AstraZeneca vaccines for all people 40+, set up clinics in hot spots

Just Posted

People are shown at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 18, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
211 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over the weekend

Currently, there are 875 active cases of the virus in the region

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. As of April 19, more than 230,000 doses have been administered across the Interior Health region. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
More than 230K doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Interior Health

A total of 220,216 first doses and 13,775 second doses have been given to residents across the B.C. Interior

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s help in locating this boat. (Photo submitted).
100 Mile RCMP seek public’s help in finding stolen boat

The theft occurred in 108 Mile Ranch.

An RCMP cruiser flashes its light as it speeds up Highway 97. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Drivers stopped in joint operation, several offences investigated

The operation was organized by the local BC Highway Patrol traffic enforcement unit on April 17.

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD considers user-pay, other options to reduce waste

Regional district to seek public feedback before updating plan.

Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and vacation bookings are being increased in B.C. (B.C. government)
Out-of-region B.C. vacation bookings, RV ferry reservations to be refused, Horgan says

B.C. extends COVID-19 indoor dining, group fitness ban until May 25

(New Westminster Police)
4 youth arrested after 30-person brawl in New Westminster leaves 1 seriously injured

Police are looking for witnesses who saw the incident take place

South Surrey’s Paul Cottrell, who works with the DFO, tows a grey whale out of Semiahmoo Bay Sunday. (Contributed photo)
Dead whale floating near White Rock towed to shore for necropsy

Animal has been dead since at least April 15

Sunday’s storm rocked one of the ferries crossing Kootenay Lake. Photo: Dirk Jonker
VIDEO: Storm makes for wild ferry ride across Kootenay Lake

The video was captured by ferry employee Dirk Jonker

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BREAKING: Toddler marks youngest British Columbian to die related to COVID-19

Child one of eight people to die from virus this weekend

Chakalaka Bar & Grill remains open in defiance of orders from Island Health to close. (Cole Schisler photo)
B.C. health authority seeks injunction against restaurant defying COVID-19 orders

Chakalaka Bar and Grill plans to continue serving customers without public health compliance

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Large police presence at Kamloops mall following alleged armed robbery

Police were called to a business near the mall about 12:45 p.m.

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. to open up AstraZeneca vaccines for all people 40+, set up clinics in hot spots

A total of 13 neighbourhoods and communities will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine

(File photo)
Car runs light, hits van which smashes into Kamloops police car

The van then caught fire which was extinguished by a Kamloops Mountie

Most Read