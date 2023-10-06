BREAKING: 3 on board plane crash near Chilliwack Airport

Emergency crews were on scene at a plane crash south of the Chilliwack Airport on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Three people were on board. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Emergency crews were on scene at a plane crash south of the Chilliwack Airport on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Three people were on board. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Multiple reports of a plane crashing south of the Chilliwack Airport started coming in just after 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 6).

A small plane landed in the blackberry bushes behind the Chilliwack Motor Inn as emergency responders raced to the scene.

There were three people trapped in the aircraft, and extrication efforts were underway, according to reports.

Fire crews arrived first on scene and were able to confirm the crash site was behind Chilliwack Motor Inn, not the airport, or casino. So many reports of the crash came in from witnesses at first, the location was unclear.

One witness saw the plane go down as she was travelling on Highway 1 to Abbotsford. She got off the highway at Young Road.

“I watched it go down,” said Chilliwack resident Katie Van Hoepen, adding it turned and hit the bushes.

They tried to help the crash victims after the plane crashed.

“We had to get ladders and mattresses,” she said.

One victim was determined to have a pulse, as the two others were unreachable initially. The health status of the victims is not known.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

