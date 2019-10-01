Break-in suspect arrested near Watch Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

100 Mile RCMP responded to 65 complaints and calls for service between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. Some highlights are attached.

Non-responsive male

On Sept. 29, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near the gravel pit on the 1100 road west of 100 Mile House. Upon attendance, the male was determined to be non-responsive. He was taken to 100 Mile Hospital by ambulance for an assessment of his medical condition. An investigation for care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired is continuing.

Break-in

On Sept. 25, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a break-in to a seasonal residence on Triston Road near Watch Lake. A 56-year-old male suspect was identified at the scene. He was arrested and released on a promise to appear for a Court date of Nov. 5 in 100 Mile House. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24, unknown culprits attempted to steal a vehicle parked in the retail complex at 150 Horse Lake Road. The ignition to a Dodge Caravan was tampered with but the culprits were unable to get the vehicle started.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Winter season

100 Mile RCMP would like to remind the motoring public that the winter season is fast approaching. Please ensure that your tires are seasonally appropriate and that you slow down when encountering inclement weather conditions.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search continues for 74-year-old hunter in Okanagan
Next story
Program aims to show Canadian doctors the biases Indigenous women face

Just Posted

Break-in suspect arrested near Watch Lake

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

CRD sees six of nine resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Consistency in accessing emergency services and cannabis revenue sharing among them

Human remains identified from 1987 plane crash near Wells Gray Provincial Park

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

South Cariboo Female Hockey League is looking to slap some pucks again

Registration is open for the league

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Search continues for 74-year-old hunter in Okanagan

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Most Read