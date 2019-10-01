Break-in suspect arrested near Watch Lake

100 Mile RCMP responded to 65 complaints and calls for service between Sept. 24 and Sept. 30. Some highlights are attached.

Non-responsive male

On Sept. 29, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle near the gravel pit on the 1100 road west of 100 Mile House. Upon attendance, the male was determined to be non-responsive. He was taken to 100 Mile Hospital by ambulance for an assessment of his medical condition. An investigation for care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired is continuing.

Break-in

On Sept. 25, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a break-in to a seasonal residence on Triston Road near Watch Lake. A 56-year-old male suspect was identified at the scene. He was arrested and released on a promise to appear for a Court date of Nov. 5 in 100 Mile House. The investigation into this incident is continuing.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 24, unknown culprits attempted to steal a vehicle parked in the retail complex at 150 Horse Lake Road. The ignition to a Dodge Caravan was tampered with but the culprits were unable to get the vehicle started.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

Winter season

100 Mile RCMP would like to remind the motoring public that the winter season is fast approaching. Please ensure that your tires are seasonally appropriate and that you slow down when encountering inclement weather conditions.

