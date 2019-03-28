Twitter:

Brazilian police arrest suspects in gang rape during Carnival

Police say the girl was raped by the 11 men, who are drug traffickers

Rio de Janeiro civil police have arrested four suspects in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl that was filmed and posted to social media during Carnival celebrations earlier this month.

The first suspect was arrested on Tuesday and two more were arrested Thursday morning in the Rio de Janeiro satellite city of Itaguai, where the crime occurred. A fourth suspect turned himself in Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Woman details alleged 2003 abuse by R. Kelly in TV interview

Civil police said in a statement the suspects are four of “around 11 men” who were seen in the video footage of the gang rape.

The 12-year-old girl went to a party where she was forced to drink alcohol and undress, according to police. She was then taken to an abandoned house and raped by the 11 men, who police say are drug traffickers.

READ MORE: Woman ‘violently stabbed’ on Nanaimo seawall in apparent random attack

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash
Next story
Facebook charged with housing discrimination by U.S. government

Just Posted

It’s official: Cariboo Regional District to get a new Emergency Operations Centre

Renovations will begin this Spring

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner is back

The Big Country Shrine Club’s annual king crab and prime rib dinner… Continue reading

New land added to Bridge Lake Provincial Park

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy is proposing to add… Continue reading

Federal Government eliminates Northern Secwepemc te Qelmucw treaty negotiation loans

The Federal Government has eliminated treaty negotiation loans with the Northern Secwepemc… Continue reading

Map charts unsolved human remains cases from 100 Mile House and the rest of B.C.

BC Coroners Service launches map to spark memory in decades-old cold cases

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

Most Read