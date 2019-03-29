An 11-year-old boy died in an ATV rollover near Squirrel Cove, Cortes Island on March 28, 2019. Image from Google Maps

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

An 11-year-old boy died in an ATV rollover on Cortes Island on Thursday in the late afternoon.

A family member and a neighbour found his body pinned underneath the off-road vehicle, said Cpl. Sean Bulford of the Quadra Island RCMP detachment, which is responsible for the small island.

“By the time he was found – they went looking for him, and he was deceased,” said Bulford.

He said the boy appears to have rounded a corner on the ATV and rolled over a slight embankment. The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was alone at the time.

The tragic death took place on private land in a remote area near Squirrel Cove, Bulford said.

Police from the West Coast Marine Services who were patrolling Cortes Island at the time were the first to arrive on the scene, he said.

Mounties from Quadra Island also attended, along with officials from the BC Coroners Service and Victim Services, Emergency Health Services and Cortes Island Fire Rescue.

The BC Coroner is in the “very early stages of its fact-finding investigation” involving the death of a young male on Cortes Island, said spokesperson Andy Watson.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to the incident at 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, said spokesperson Shannon Miller.

A community paramedic on Cortes Island and local paramedic unit were dispatched and arrived on the scene in 15 minutes, she said.

An air ambulance helicopter was also immediately auto-launched to Cortes Island from Vancouver, she said, referring to a rapid response procedure used in acute care emergencies. Miller said the patient wasn’t transported and that no further information could be released by BCEHS.

Cortes Island Fire Rescue confirmed that an accident took place involving a young male, but declined to provide further details.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Migrant girl died at U.S. border from a bacterial infection
Next story
Wealthy parents appear in court in U.S. college admissions scam

Just Posted

Anglers charged after being 28 brook trout overlimit

Gear and fish were seized

100 Mile welcomes Windsor musician for one-of-a-kind show

‘Being away from Windsor is a huge treat, but it’s like extra icing on the cake to be here.’

Interior Health warns of spike in cartfentanil-tainted opioids

Higher traces of carfentanil linked to spike in overdose cases

Big Brother Big Sister South Cariboo annual Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser is back

All proceeds raised go towards South Cariboo District youth programs

Former 100 Mile Minor Hockey player wins ACHA National Championship

Reece Forman played four seasons with the Minot State Beavers

Two-legged B.C. dog gets prosthetic leg

GoFundMe campaign raised more than $4,400 for Iranian-born Roo

Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

BC Children’s Hospital Choices Lottery helps raise money for programs and medical research

Wilson-Raybould: I recorded phone call out of fear it would be ‘inappropriate’

The 17-minute long audio recording documents a call Wilson-Raybould placed to Wernick on Dec. 19

B.C. First Nation installs surveillance cameras in battle against illegal dumpers

The Penticton Indian Band is getting tough with illegal dumpers following incident Saturday night

Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

Hikers warned to be vigilant as tick season starts in B.C.

Covering exposed skin, checking for bites recommended after outdoor activity

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Federal NDP proposes hiking taxes on capital gains from investments

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will lay out his party’s proposal today in Ottawa

B.C. to fund programs to help kids deal with anxiety

Province to invest $5.75 million in programs aimed at both kids and parents

Most Read