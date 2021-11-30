This two-storey building in Bouchie Lake was completely destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. (Jeff Lefebvre submitted photo)

This two-storey building in Bouchie Lake was completely destroyed by fire in the early morning hours of Nov. 30. (Jeff Lefebvre submitted photo)

Bouchie Lake Fire Department extinguishes early-morning fire

Chief Jeff Lefebvre said the department received a call at 2:30 a.m.

Bouchie Lake Fire Chief Jeff Lefebvre didn’t have to go far to confirm reports of a fire in the community in the early morning hours of Nov.30.

“At 2:30 a.m. the call came in from a passer-by, that there was a fully engulfed house,” he said.

“I left my house, I could see it just down the road from me, and it was fully engulfed.”

Lefebvre said firefighters believe the two-storey wooden structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

“We pretty much just contained it to the house, that’s all you can do,” he said.

Firefighters, including mutual aid from the West Fraser Fire Department were on the scene for over three hours.

READ MORE: Quesnel fire chief reflects on double fire day

“A power line had burned off the house, and was laying on the driveway, and it was still live, so we had to divert from another driveway,” Lefebvre said, noting trucks had to set up 200 yards away.

“We had to pump hose up the driveway and attack it from another angle.”

Over a dozen firefighters responded to the call.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
Two trucking companies serving Vancouver port threaten to strike Friday
Next story
This northern B.C. town is leading the way in net-zero energy homes

Just Posted

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
District of 100 Mile seeks input on events, festivals

The 70 Mile Community Club Craft Fair vendors were busy setting up as they waited for the doors to open to the public Nov. 20. The wait was worth it, as all of the vendors were pleased with their sales. A vendor from Clinton was completely sold out. (Ken Alexander photo - submitted).
SMAC seeks funding for equipment

Isabel Jones, who worked at the Red Coach Inn for years, would like to see the inn restored to at least part of its former glory. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Red Coach Inn will undergo renovations: owner

Curtis Finley, president of Unifor Local 3018. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Gibraltar Mine workers ratify 3-year contract, 68 per cent vote in favour