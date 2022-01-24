Bookmark competition underway

A Kelowna student partnered up with Mosaic Books for a book drive, which will see materials distributed to inmates in the province. (Thorsten Frenzel - Pixabay)

100 Mile Elementary students are once again participating in a bookmark-making competition for Literacy Week.

Parent Advisory Council secretary Ashley Keeping said they came up with the idea last year to have students create their own personalized bookmark as a way to bring some extra fun into the school.

Depending on their teacher, each student will have about a week to create a bookmark that will then be laminated for use throughout the school year.

“We as a group love reading and think it’s important to try and encourage kids to find the fun and enjoyment in it too,” Keeping said.

Last year, Keeping said they gave each class a $10 certificate for use at Nuthatch Books to serve as either a grand prize for the student winner or for teachers to purchase a classroom book. This year they have decided instead to provide a $20 book for each classroom, which will be delivered Feb. 3. Keeping said it will be up to the teachers if they wish to give it away as a prize or keep it for the class as a whole.

Keeping said she and other members of the PAC including president Jennifer Johnston, vice-president Tiffany Pincott and treasurer Amanda Grabowiecki, also intend to hold a short story contest for the students over spring break. More details on that contest will be announced closer to the date.



100 Mile House