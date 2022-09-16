Boil water advisory issued for Forest Grove

Coliform has been detected in the water

Customers on the Forest Grove water system are advised to boil their water, effective immediately.

The Cariboo Regional District issued the boil water advisory Friday, Sept. 16 after coliform was found in a water sample. The CRD is working to find the source of the contamination and fix the problem.

Coliform is a bacteria commonly found in the digestive tracks of animals and their waste. When ingested it can cause vomiting, fever and diarrhea.

Earlier this month, Lac La Hache was placed under a boil water advisory when coliform was found in its water system. It remained in place for two weeks.

The CRD and Interior Health said those under the advisory should boil water for drinking, brushing teeth, preparing food or making ice. The water should be brought to a roiling boil for at least one minute before use. Residents should also consider purchasing bottled water if they’re unable to boil water.

The order remains in place until the CRD and the Interior Health have conducted further tests and are confident the water is safe. Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the CRD’s Environmental Services Department at 1-800-665-1636 or 250-392-3351 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



