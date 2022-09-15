A boil water advisory is in effect for Alexis Creek in the Chilcotin. File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A boil water advisory is in effect for Alexis Creek in the Chilcotin. File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Boil water advisory issued for Alexis Creek water system

The boil water advisory is effect immediately Sept. 14, 2022 until further notice

A chlorine pump failure has prompted the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) to issue a boil water advisory for all water customers on the Alexis Creek water system.

The boil water advisory is in effect immediately Sept. 14, 2022 until further notice.

“The CRD is currently working to have this equipment replaced as soon as possible. In the meantime, Interior Health has advised that a Boil Water Advisory be put in place for residents on the water system as a precaution,” the CRD notes in a news release.

The boil water advisory includes several precautionary steps for customers. These include using purchased bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, preparing food, and making ice. Water should come to a roiling boil for one minute, then cool to an appropriate temperature before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the chlorine pump has been replaced and the CRD and Interior Health are confident the water is safe. Customers will be notified that the advisory has been lifted.

For more information about boil water advisories in the CRD and what to expect, visit here.

To receive updates on CRD water systems and other relevant information within the CRD, residents are reminded to subscribe to the latest news on our homepage at www.cariboord.ca.

If you are a resident and have questions, please contact the Environmental Services Department at 1-800-665-1636 or 250-392-3351 during regular office hours.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilcotin

Previous story
Minister of municipal affairs Nathan Cullen announces climate funding at UBCM
Next story
Greater Victoria woman sentenced to 5.5 years for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

Just Posted

Caribou seen here in the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd continue to be the focus of recovery efforts. (Government of B.C. photo - Woodland Caribou Plan report)
Caribou recovery plan sees 156 wolves culled in West Chilcotin mountains in last 3 years

The old Marmot Ridge Golf course in 100 Mile House. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Zoning amendment adopted to allow vet services at Marmot Ridge

100 Mile House Wrangler Jackson Altwasser takes control of the puck during a game against the Dawson Creek Kodiaks. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers trounce Kodiaks in back-to-back games

A boil water advisory is in effect for Alexis Creek in the Chilcotin. File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Boil water advisory issued for Alexis Creek water system