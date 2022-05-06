Body of young B.C. woman missing since 2020 found in empty Vancouver home

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. An uptick in random assaults that has been highlighted by the Vancouver police points to bigger problems in the city that may be magnified because of the pandemic, say experts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say the body of a missing woman has been found inside an empty home in Shaughnessy late last month.

Chelsea Poorman was 24 when she was reported missing on Sept. 8, 2020. She was last seen by family members two days prior on Granville Street.

Police immediately launched an investigation into Poorman’s disappearance which was later turned over to the Major Crime Section. A senior investigation team continued to look for her until she was discovered on April 22 by contractors working at a vacant house near Granville Street and West 37th Avenue.

Investigators believe Poorman likely died on the property the night she disappeared or shortly thereafter, but went undiscovered because the house has been vacant for years. Police say her death is not suspicious.

Her family met with investigators and were informed of the findings of the VPD’s investigation.

“This is not the outcome anyone wanted. We always hoped Chelsea would be found alive, and our sympathies go out to everyone who knew Chelsea, loved her, and hoped she would come home safely,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said.

