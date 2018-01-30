North Shore Rescue members were deployed to help with the search (North Shore Rescue)

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Attempts to recover the body of a kayaker in the Capilano River will resume Tuesday morning.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a call about a kayaker in distress on the swollen and fast-moving river on Monday afternoon.

A search was mounted involving multiple agencies and a body was eventually located, but North Shore Rescue said the recovery was a complicated operation.

“Recovery operations of the deceased kayaker at Capilano River have stopped for the night,” the RCMP said in a tweet, adding the recovery would resume in the morning.

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use “extreme caution” due to high water levels in metro Vancouver creeks and rivers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

Just Posted

Fraud complaints up in recent weeks

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

Stories from the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

30 years ago Members of the Northern Aspen Cooperative (NACO) chopstick factory… Continue reading

CRD to celebrate 50th anniversary of incorporation

This summer marks the formation of the regional district back in July 1968

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

Some have stood behind the Grammys, saying women haven’t been entirely left out

Complaints against former RCMP doctors accused of sexual misconduct hit 80

Toronto doctor was allegedly particularly focused on women’s nipples during medical examinations

Body of missing kayaker found in B.C. river; recovery to resume Tuesday

Authorities have issued a warning to people to use ‘extreme caution’ due to high water levels

Team B.C. brings record back to even at Scotties

Nanaimo rink back to 2-2 after defeating Quebec

More than 1,000 people gather for anniversary of mosque shooting

A large crowd gathered in Quebec City one year from the deadly mosque shooting

RCMP allege Okanagan pot shop sold to minors

RCMP explain arrest and seizure of cannabis at Cawston marijuana dispensary

Sled dog teams carry mail through Cariboo for annual Gold Rush Trail event

Fourteen teams carried 1,700 envelopes in historic event

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

Most Read