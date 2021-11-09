Mounties have confirmed the body of a missing boater was recovered Monday, Nov. 8 at Horsefly Lake. (Black Press Media files)

Body of missing boater recovered from Horsefly Lake: RCMP

The victim was a 60-year-old man

Williams Lake RCMP have confirmed the body of a missing boater was located during a search on Horsefly Lake Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

“Sadly the man was found deceased. Police would like to extend their condolences to the family,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, RCMP north district, media relations. “BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

Williams Lake RCMP were notified at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 of the missing 60-year-old man after he fell into the water during what police described as a ‘boating mishap.’

A search was conducted by RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and members of the Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department Sunday, however, was called off due to darkness. The search resumed Monday at which time the body was recovered.

