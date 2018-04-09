A woman lays flowers at a memorial on the stairs leading into Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, in Humboldt, Sask., on Saturday, April 7, 2018. RCMP say 14 people are dead and 14 people were injured Friday after a truck collided with a bus carrying a junior hockey team to a playoff game in northeastern Saskatchewan. Police say there were 28 people including the driver on board the Humboldt Broncos bus when the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. on Highway 35 north of Tisdale. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice says one of the deceased in Friday’s bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos was misidentified.

The ministry says the body of Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle — Labelle is injured but alive, and Tobin is among the 15 people who died when the bus carrying the junior hockey team collided with a semi truck in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Fourteen people were injured.

Related: B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Related: ‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The Office of the Chief Coroner has apologized for the misidentification, offering condolences to Tobin’s family.

The ministry did not say how the mix-up occurred.

The news comes a day after a solemn vigil at the team’s home arena, where thousands gathered to remember the deceased.

Related: Forward Conner Lukan killed in Humboldt Broncos team bus crash

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins
Next story
NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

Just Posted

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Red Cross to cover 90-year-old Lone Butte man’s $20,000 emergency airfare

Evacuated to Whitehorse during wildfires but had to be flown to Vancouver for heart condition

From the Free Press archives

38 Years Ago (1980): A $50,000 rest area was developed at the… Continue reading

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

How did your family traditionally celebrate Christmas?

The 100 Mile Free Press asking people on the street their opinion

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The charter bus carrying teenagers struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers

B.C. teen swimmer ties record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Kelowna swimmer Taylor Ruck ties Canada record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan

Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond

Most Read