Blue River ATCO camp joins Local 40 union

More than 93 per cent of workers voted in favour of joining the union

Workers at an ATCO camp in Blue River voted to unionize, with over 93 per cent in favour of joining UNITE HERE Local 40.

The camp consists of almost 40 housekeeping and culinary workers, who wanted livable wages, better working conditions, job protection and job security.

“A lot of the workers work on big pipeline projects which bring in lots of money,” Stephanie Fung, union communications organizer for Local 40, told the Times. “They feel like they deserve a larger share from the profits and from all that’s coming out of the pipeline.”

The ATCO Blue River workers voted about a month ago in favour of unionizing, joining hundreds of other camp members who have recently organized at Civeo, Horizon North Kitimat, Kitimat LNG and Parsnip Lodge.

Fung noted the workers’ concerns arise as “soaring inflation” and ever-increasing housing costs are affecting communities across B.C. She added they hope to start negotiations as soon as possible and have been in contact with the Blue River camp workers.

The ACTO Blue River camp is the second on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project to unionize. The ATCO camp in Valemount voted in favour of joining Local 40 in January.

“We also know there’s a non-union camp in Clearwater and they deserve the same livable wages and conditions as other camp workers in B.C.,” said Fung. “I think we’re definitely considering next steps.”

UNITE HERE Local 40 represents members in the hotel, food service and airport industries throughout B.C. For more information visit uniteherelocal40.org, email updates@unitehere40.com or call (604) 862-5982.



