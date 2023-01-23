Blinding sunlight cause of multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Quesnel

Eight vehicls were involved in a collision on Highway 97 Monday morning (Jan. 23). (Karen Powell photo) The pile-up included an RCMP vehicle. (Karen Powell photo)

Blinding sunlight is believed to be the cause of multiple collisions in one area of Highway 97 just south of Quesnel Monday, Jan. 23.

Staff Sgt. Richard Weseen said just before 9 a.m., the Quesnel RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dragon Lake Hill by North Star Road.

The responding police officers noted the sun was blinding the southbound drivers as they climbed the hill. When the police arrived at the collision, they noted another two-vehicle collision had occurred at the same location.

As emergency services attended to the occupants, a third collision occurred when a southbound vehicle rear-ended a parked police vehicle.

Then, after a flagger exited his vehicle to help, his parked vehicle was also rear-ended by a vehicle. All told, eight vehicles were involved in the collisions.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt in the four collisions but they caused a disruption in traffic while the tow trucks removed the vehicles. The roads were slushy and wet at the time,” said Weseen.

Read More: Cariboo Regional District to hold another referendum on pool upgrades in Quesnel

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel