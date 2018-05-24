Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Starting Saturday morning, a team of writers at Black Press Media will present a series to help readers get a better understanding of the controversial Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

The proposal has prompted plenty of political finger-pointing and some sharp questions about the economy and the environment. The series will look in-depth at the context in which this controversy has arisen.

READ MORE: Al Gore condemns Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, sides with Horgan

READ MORE: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds would back new pipeline investors

A Pipeline Full of Controversy will appear online and in Black Press Media print publications in the upcoming days and weeks.

It will provide an overview of the project and the long history of the Trans Mountain pipeline, and how it relates to a B.C. historical and environmental perspective.

We’ll look at the politics of the project and the positions taken by various parties and individuals, and examine the complex relationship the project has with First Nations and the wide variety of approaches they have taken.

The series will also explore the complex environmental and economic issues surrounding this deeply divisive project.

A story will appear online each day from Saturday until Wedesday – the day before Kinder Morgan’s self-imposed deadline to decide whether or not it will abandon the project.

We want to hear what you think. Share your thoughts with us in the comments on our websites and on our Facebook pages.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support
Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 800 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

School District 27 Board and management to respond to ministry report

Guenther, Wintjes and Futcher will speak to the report tomorrow

Gymnastics year-end gala to support six-year-old battling cancer

By Nathania Hindmarsh and Sang-Hee Robinson

Forest Grove trap shoot competition pushing a decade of fun

Forest Grove and District trap shoot competition aims to have a blast

What are your thoughts after hearing about the flare-ups on Elephant Hill?

“It was not unexpected. I worked with the North Green Lake Fire… Continue reading

BC Wildfire responding to fire visible from Williams Lake

A spotter plane has flown over the fire to determine the size

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

