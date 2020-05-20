(Black Press Media files)

Man brought up on three charges after holding tow truck driver at knifepoint in Lac la Hache

The suspect produced a knife and held the driver against his will for upwards of 45 minutes

During the early morning hours of May 18, the 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a tow truck driver/operator being held at knifepoint on a rural road in Lac la Hache.

The tow truck travelled from Williams Lake to assist with retrieving a vehicle that had become stuck on a rural road. The driver picked up the client to travel to the area where the vehicle was located when the suspect produced a knife, started making demands and held the driver against his will for upwards of 45 minutes.

Read More: South Cariboo RCMP look to set an example

Police immediately responded to the area and located the victim who was able to escape from the suspect without injury and leave the area safely in the tow truck. Patrols were conducted but the suspect was not located, but later positively identified as Bishop Realff of Barriere.

On May 19, the Kamloops RCMP were responding to an unrelated suspicious complaint when they encountered Realff and subsequently arrested him on this matter and he was held in custody for a bail hearing.

On May 20, Provincial Crown approved three charges against Realff for extortion, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information about this matter or others that may have occurred between May 12 and 18 in the Timothy Lake Road area to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers.


'Go home': Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19
'We salute you': Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

