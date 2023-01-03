PHOTOS: B.C. ski resort encrusted in ice

Before and after de-icing (Michael Ballingall/Submitted)Before and after de-icing (Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)(Michael Ballingall/Submitted)
(Michael Ballingal/Submitted)(Michael Ballingal/Submitted)

The final chair to be opened at Big White Ski Resort has been an ice queen, but staff is determined to get it running.

The Falcon chairlift, a favourite for many riders at Big White, has been closed so far this season due to exceptionally icy conditions.

Michael Ballingall, Vice President of Big White, said that staff has been working hard to de-ice the chairlift and cables.

On Monday, Jan. 2, a team of experts was dispatched to try and get the chair operational.

Ballingall said that three team members were working on the top three towers, the bullwheel and the shack of the lift for over three hours.

He said that there is still a lot of work to do.

Staff from the resort explained that the team of de-icers will first clear the rope line and the wheels of ice. Then they will run the lift very slowly and every time a chair comes into the station “they will bang it with a big steel rod until all the ice is gone.”

On Dec. 27, the icy conditions shut down the Powder Chair and riders had to be evacuated off the lift.

“We had a major lift closure on the Powder Chair due to ice falling on two safety pins simultaneously,” said Ballingall.

“This safety system is on our newest chair and is state-of-the-art. We haven’t experienced it before, although we have trained for it.”

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaskiingSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
‘She was doing fine’: Kelowna toddler dies suddenly just days after Christmas
Next story
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond no longer employed with UBC

Just Posted

Mt. Timothy Junior Ski Patrol helping with lift evacuation training. (Photo credit Ken MacKenzie)
Junior patrollers hit the slopes

Ebus will be taking over the route through Williams Lake to run an inter-city service between Prince George and Kamloops. (Contributed)
Inter-city bus route Kamloops to Prince George to be taken over by Ebus

Property values increased in 2022 across the Cariboo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Property values up across all Cariboo cities

RCMP badge (file photo)
UPDATED: Suspect arrested after lengthy standoff with Quesnel RCMP