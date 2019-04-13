Noble Tony Brown, a member of the Big Country Shriners, and MLA Donna Barnett auction off some of the items at the 6th Annual King Crab and Prime Rib Auction. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Big Country Shriners are celebrating another successful annual in 100 Mile House

About 180 people came to the event

The Big Country Shriners are celebrating another successful annual King Crab and Prime Rib Buffet and Auction. The sixth annual event raised somewhere between $20,000 and $25,000 according to Glen Clancy, president.

“What it is for is the Transportation Society of the Shriners,” said Clancy.

The money goes towards getting a child in need of hospitalization and their guardian to a Shriner Hospital so the child can get whatever operation or procedure they need.

“It’s absolutely no charge for the child or the guardian from when they leave their house until they get back. That’s transportation, food, room and board and all the operations,” said Clancy. “We have a couple of children right now but we can’t say who they are right now or nothing because of privacy.”

About 180 people came to the event, about 20 more than last year’s event.

Clancy said it meant a lot more work but was worth it in the long run and it helps a lot of children.

“The local support from this area -Williams Lake, 100 Mile House and the whole surrounding area – has been absolutely fabulous. The people are so generous.”

He fingered the live auction, called by MLA Donna Barnett, as the event’s highlight. According to him, everyone he talked to said the food supplied by the Red Rock Grill was phenomenal.

He also mentioned a new program called Shriners in the Community. Any child under the age of 18 with an ability issue can receive help to offset costs.

Clancy recommended contacting a Shriner member if someone is interested in the program.

