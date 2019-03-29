Big Brother Big Sister South Cariboo annual Bowl For Kids Sake fundraiser is back

Alison Wright participates in the Bowl For Kids event at Big Country Lanes in 2018. Participants were given different instructions on how to bowl, including kicking the ball down the lane. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser is back for its fourth year.

This year’s theme is Peace, Love and Rock n’ Roll – consider wearing your biggest wig, most vibrant colours or grooviest clothing.

The fundraiser is to support youth mentoring programming in the South Cariboo district.

“It’s a great event that allows businesses, organizations and the community to do a little bit of fundraising, have fun while bowling and support mentoring programs for local youth,” said Kira Thomas, the mentoring coordinator for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Cariboo.

The funds raised will be staying in the South Cariboo and used to help the programs available for youth in the community.

During the event, grand prizes will be awarded to the top individual fundraisers, as well as team prizes for the best dressed and most enthusiastic teams.

“I am really excited to see what the teams come up with. I think the theme is going to be a fun one,” said Thomas.

For registration, the teams must consist of four to six members. Refreshments and one large pizza provided for each registered team.

The evening is split up into three, two-hour sessions. The 6 p.m. time frame is full, but there are openings for the 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. time frames.

By registering a team, there is a commitment to raise a minimum of $300. To register a team, contact Kira Thomas at (250) 395-5155.

The event is Friday, April 5. from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Big Country Lanes.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.