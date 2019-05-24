Big Bike Ride raises over $8,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

The fundraising event rolled through 100 Mile House on May 15

The Big Bike loads up after teams participated in two laps around the community on May 15. Raven Nyman photo.

A local team raised over $8,000 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation when the Big Bike Ride rode through 100 Mile House on May 15.

April Roberts says that her team, TIB Jones and Friends, has raised a total of $46,361.84 in the community since becoming a team in 2010, but they raised $8,502.84 this year.

Roberts has been involved with the fundraising event since 2008. She decided to support the Big Bike ride after losing her father to a massive stroke at the age of 62.

“I wanted to make a difference for other people who have heart issues and I thought this was a fun way to raise money for the Heart and Stroke Foundation,” said Roberts.

“Hopefully next year there will be more teams for the Big Bike Ride.”

Roberts successfully signed up 51 participants for the ride around 100 Mile to raise awareness and funds for the Heart & Stroke Foundation (HSF).

Roberts and her team, TIB Jones and Friends, rode the Big Bike for two laps around the community, starting their trek at Save-On-Foods.

Big Bike teams are made up of 29 riders and a driver. Each participant commits to raising a minimum of $50 and pedals around the community in support of research for heart disease and stroke.

To learn more about HSF or to participate in future events, visit www.heartandstroke.ca.

