The Big Bar Ferry being launched back into the water. Interior Roads image.

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

The Big Bar Ferry, which runs across the Graser River 72 km west of Clinton, is back in service as of April 4.

The ferry has a capacity of two vehicles and 12 passengers.

It runs on demand from 7 a.m. to noon, from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m.

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates for passengers only instead.

It takes approximately 10 minutes to cross

Interior Roads posted a video of the ferry being put back into the water.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man who created ‘revenge porn’ website charged with probation breach

Just Posted

What do you think about the recent news in regards to measles?

A weekly streeter from the 100 Mile Free Press

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

100 Mile House and District Outriders looking for ambassadorial roles for the junior division

Entrants to the contest must submit an essay

Stuck in muck: Portion of Upper Dog Creek Road closed

Waste transfer station unreachable due to poor road condition

B.C. receives first annual $139 million installment of federal Gas Tax Fund

100 Mile House alloted $138,460

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

Most Read