Better address signage needed in South Cariboo

Emergency response crews cannot help you if they cannot find you.

Inadequate address signage in rural areas across the South Cariboo has become a significant concern for first responders recently.

In a series of takeaways following a structure fire in January, the Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department made a Facebook post stressing the need for clear address signs for all property owners.

In the event of an emergency, they asked what people would do if they did not have an address sign marking their property.

“Phone 911 and try to explain where you are: Three driveways past the large spruce tree that is right after the turnoff to the lake on the left. Or will we just drive around trying to find you?”

Signs set too far back from the road, worn or hard-to-read numbers, missing signs or even signage buried in snow are a few examples of how inadequate property signage can hamper response times in an emergency.

“One of the main issues that we have is people not posting their address which is very difficult in rural areas with long driveways,” said Chief Roger Hollander of 100 Mile Fire Rescue.

As part of their standardized sign program, the Cariboo Regional District encourages area residents to ensure their property address is clearly posted.

“Often, emergency responders are travelling to remote locations with address signage that is barely legible, if there is a sign at all, and minutes can mean the difference between life and death.”

Hollander said the lack of visible addressing on driveways at 3 a.m. is particularly frustrating.

“We’re trying to find houses, snow is built up on addresses, they’re not using reflective signs – very very difficult to see.”

BC Emergency Health Services agrees this is a pressing issue.

“Anything residents can do to make their address more visible is helpful, especially at night and in a rural area where locating an address can be challenging at times.”

Of equal concern to Hollander is numbering in mobile home parks.

While mobiles should be numbered consecutively, in many cases, the numbering is all over the place, Hollander said.

“They have unit one, then the next one will be 43, then it’ll be 10,” Hollander said.

On serious calls that involve breathing issues or life-threatening circumstances, every minute counts and searching unit-by-unit creates significant delays.

“I would love to see a push where mobile homes, strata and these types, (they have internal bylaws as well), I’d love to see where anytime you come into the property that pad is numbered. That way, if someone moves a different mobile in they are identified by the pad number, not whatever number they were previously.”

Some mobile home parks will have address boards out front in an attempt to show where each mobile is located. These signs can be inaccurate as often as they’re accurate, Hollander said.

The CRD encourages anyone who has a worn address sign to update it – either using the standardized sign or an alternative option posted at the end of their driveway.

Residents have several options for ordering address signs in addition to the CRD. These include the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club, the Forest Grove 94 Lions Club, Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department, Heritage Signworks and Pointer Sign Shop in 100 Mile House.



