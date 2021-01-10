Bella Coola. (Michael Wigle photo)

Bella Coola’s Nuxalk First Nation sees COVID-19 climb to 11 confirmed cases

The case numbers have more than tripled in three days in the small community

Nuxalk First Nation members in Bella Coola are being urged to be kind, calm and safe as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

The Nuxalk EOC reported three cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 7, five cases on Jan. 8, and 11 cases on Jan. 9.

Nuxalk councillor and EOC director Iris Siwallace delivered a community update Jan 8, 2021 by video, shared on the Bella Coola Valley – Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook page.

“Due to the severity of the current situation every must stay home. We are now in lockdown. Do not visit outside your household, do not travel outside of Bella Coola. Do not take these chances. It is not worth it,” Siwallace said. “Now is the time to stay home with your immediate household only.”

COVID-19 testing is being offered through Nuxalk Public Health and the Bella Coola Medical Clinic. For after hours and on weekends there will be drive-thru testing at the Bella Coola General Hospital.

The Nuxalk EOC is activate, and provides information and updates as much as possible. There is a state of local emergency declared until Jan. 27 2021.

Siwallace encouraged residents to check on elders by phone or Zoom and to support one another.

“The virus does not judge,” she said.

“We need to be kind, calm and safe is the No. 1 goal.”

READ MORE: Williams Lake First Nation confirms two positive COVID-19 cases at Sugar Cane

