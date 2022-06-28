Be prepared when heading outdoors

Police remind residents to let others know where they are going and when they will return

100 Mile House RCMP are reminding people to be prepared when hiking or camping outdoors.

Sgt. Brad McKinnon said as more people head outdoors in the warmer weather, they should let others know their plans, including where they are going and what time they expect to return.

“While hiking, camping and exploring the great outdoors, it is important to be prepared beyond the backpack and hiking boots,” he said.

McKinnon noted that while most people have a cell phone, many backcountry places do not have cell coverage, so “relying solely on your phone in the event of an emergency may prove to be ineffective.

“We want everyone to stay safe and to return home safely.”



