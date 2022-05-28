BCWS prepares for summer wildfires

Wet and cool spring weather mitigating risks of serious wildfires this summer

The Cariboo Fire Centre is getting ready for the summer wildfire season.

Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas said the B.C. Wildfire Service while it’s hard to predict conditions more than a few days in advance, the fire centre is monitoring the fuel buildup and moisture content of the forests and mitigating them where necessary.

Four prescribed burns have already been conducted in the Cariboo, he said, to remove potential flash fuel like pine needles and twigs. Potential ladder fuels, such as ground-level branches, have also been removed to reduce the risk of fires jumping into the forest canopy.

None of these burns has taken place in the 100 Mile House area yet. Efforts are instead focused on fuel management such as thinning and pruning branches.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is engaged in fire mitigation efforts near South Green Lake Provincial Park and is assisting the 100 Mile Forest District with various projects in the area, he said.

They are also training several new recruits and providing refresher courses for returning personnel.



