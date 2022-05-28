Fire hoses near 83 Mile last summer. (Submitted photo).

Fire hoses near 83 Mile last summer. (Submitted photo).

BCWS prepares for summer wildfires

Wet and cool spring weather mitigating risks of serious wildfires this summer

The Cariboo Fire Centre is getting ready for the summer wildfire season.

Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas said the B.C. Wildfire Service while it’s hard to predict conditions more than a few days in advance, the fire centre is monitoring the fuel buildup and moisture content of the forests and mitigating them where necessary.

Four prescribed burns have already been conducted in the Cariboo, he said, to remove potential flash fuel like pine needles and twigs. Potential ladder fuels, such as ground-level branches, have also been removed to reduce the risk of fires jumping into the forest canopy.

None of these burns has taken place in the 100 Mile House area yet. Efforts are instead focused on fuel management such as thinning and pruning branches.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is engaged in fire mitigation efforts near South Green Lake Provincial Park and is assisting the 100 Mile Forest District with various projects in the area, he said.

They are also training several new recruits and providing refresher courses for returning personnel.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’
Next story
Canada could help wean Europe from Russian oil and gas by shipping clean hydrogen

Just Posted

Greg Messner touches down in his 1929 Alliance Argo biplane at the 108 Airport Sept. 2. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Runway funds sought by CRD

Fire hoses near 83 Mile last summer. (Submitted photo).
BCWS prepares for summer wildfires

Peter Van Genne drives his team with the help of his navigator Corben Van Genne at the Huber Farm last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Carriage racers compete in 70 Mile House

Cariboo Memorial Hospital Director Derek Keller responded to questions from mayor and some councillors during a committee of the whole meeting on May 17, 2022. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Williams Lake hospital director reassures mayor and council about staffing at CMH