BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)

BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

The B.C. Institute of Technology (BCIT) is apologizing after an employee’s email expressing “offensive and hurtful” opinions was leaked to the Métis Nation British Columbia.

According to the Métis Nation, an anonymous individual sent them a letter containing the BCIT employee’s email on April 20.

”The statements caused deep hurt to Métis Nation and the 90,000 Métis people in BC, representing one-third of the Indigenous people in the province,” the nation said in a Monday (May 10) news release. “Following receipt of the letter, MNBC immediately reached out to BCIT for an explanation and review of the information.”

In the joint press release, BCIT said it “recognizes and unreservedly apologizes for the deep harm such words have on Métis staff, faculty, students and citizens across the province.” BCIT said it has investigated and addressed the issue internally but was not able to provide more information, citing confidentiality.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher
Next story
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Just Posted

Each of the butterflies that members of the Cariboo Artist Guild pained are unique in their own way. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Butterflies symbol of ‘life and change’ for Hospice

Wooden butterflies hang in Showcase Gallery this month

Herb Weitzel, right, stretched out to get his paddle on the ball while teammate Jenny Gehl looked on during some recent Pickleball action at the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) in 2020. (Ken Alexander - correspondent)
SMAC offers helping hand to South Cariboo communities

Ken Alexander 70 Mile column

Spout Lake Road and the many potholes. (Barbara Hansen photo - submitted)
Lac La Hache experiences flooding, potholes

Barbara Hansen: Lac La Hache happenings

Taralynn Leclair with her kids Juliette, 4, and Jaxson, 6, juggles home, work and the family hobby farm. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Moms rule home, hearth and farm

Women hold down the farm while their husbands go off to work

More than 14,800 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at clinics in Williams Lake, Alexis Creek, Big Lake, Horsefly, West Chilcotin, 100 Mile House and Clinton as of Friday, May 7. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
6,000-plus people vaccinated for COVID-19 in Williams Lake, and in 100 Mile House

Interior Health Authority provide the numbers up to May 7, 2021

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike on Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangsters is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

Most Read