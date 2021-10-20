FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Some locations will remain open as LifeLabs is an essential service

B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers at LifeLabs issued a 72-hour strike notice as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The union said that the strike notice, which could take effect as early as Friday at 7 p.m., comes after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation.

“BCGEU members working for LifeLabs are among the ‘healthcare heroes’ that have pushed themselves to the limit and beyond throughout the pandemic,” said union president Stephanie Smith. The company provides a variety of medical testing services.

According to the BCGEU, the main issue in negotiations is “fair and reasonable wage increases.” The union said that LifeLabs has stalled attempts to keep workers’ wages in line with public sector wages and in line with inflation.

Because LifeLabs is considered an essential service, some locations will remain open during the strike. To see which location are on strike, visit www.lifelabs.bcgeu.ca.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway

Just Posted

Members of the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department - with several missing from the picture - have been busy with training endeavours and community outreach efforts. (Submitted photo)
FIREFIGHT 2021: Training efforts keep Forest Grove fire crew busy

Watch Lake-Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (File photo).
FIREFIGHT 2021: Crew worked ‘day and night’ over summer

The Lac La Hache Volunteer Fire Department is made up of “true volunteers” according to fire chief Terry Murphy (far left). (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
FIREFIGHT 2021: Lac Lac Hache a department of ‘true volunteers’

Members of the Greeny Lake Volunteer Fire Department pose with a new boat and water pumps bought with grant money from the Red Cross. (Photo submitted)
FIREFIGHT 2021: Greeny Lake on standby