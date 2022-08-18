BCGEU initiates strike action on Monday

Picket lines went up in front of B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centers in Delta, Kamloops, Richmond and Victoria.

BCGEU union members take to the picket line at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch’s Delta distribution centre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (James Smith/North Delta Reporter)

The British Columbia Government Employees Union (BCGEU) began a series of targeted strikes on Monday.

Picket lines went up in front of B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centers in Delta with 717 people picketing, Kamloops with 104, Richmond with 106 and Victoria with 32.

There will not be picket lines at the Wholesale Customer Center and Customer Care Center (Cannabis Division) in Burnaby, but the location is included in the job action. Workers there will be joining picket lines at other locations.

Over 900 workers walked out in what the BCGEU Twitter feed called a “first step that represents over 33,000 public service workers.”

The collective agreement between the union and the Public Service Agency (PSA) expired on April 1 of this year.

While negotiations to reach a new agreement started in February, talks broke down on April 6 with union members voting 95 percent in favour of taking job action on June 22.

The union and PSA met again last week, but the bargaining committee decided there was nothing to be gained from continued talks at that time.

An excerpt from a media release on the union’s website says, “Our members have been crystal clear since day one that their priority this round of bargaining was cost of living protection for their wages,” said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president and chair of the union’s public service bargaining committee. “The bottom line is, they’re not asking for anything that MLAs don’t already have. The strike vote in June and issuing strike notice today is a message to government that our members are serious.”



