BC Wildfire Service urges caution due to warm, breezy conditions

Warm weather and breezy conditions set to persist into the weekend have caused the BC Fire Service to urge caution if you are doing any outdoor burning.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is once again urging caution, as warm and breezy winds are expected until the beginning of next week.

Dry conditions persist throughout the region, a release from the fire centre states.

Already, the fire centre has experienced several grass fires over the last week, as forest fuels continue to dry out due to a lack of rain.

Read more: Grass fire spreads and destroys home at Tl’etinqox First Nation

“These conditions will continue as temperatures rise over the weekend.”

Category 3 open burns are currently prohibited through the Cariboo Fire Centre area, as well as the Tsilhqot’in Declared Title Area.

While category 2 fires and campfires are not banned, the BC Wildfire Service is asking that the public exercise caution when doing outdoor burning, given the warm and windy weather.

“If an open burn escapes and causes a wildfire, the person responsible may be held accountable for damages and fire suppression costs,” stated the release.

Read more: Category 3 fires banned in Cariboo Fire Centre