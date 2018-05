‘[Crews] were able to quickly extinguish the incident this afternoon’

The fire’s approximate position according to the BC Wildfire Service’s active wildfire map.

A small fire discovered yesterday near English Lake (northeast of Bridge Lake) is out, according to fire information officer Jessica Mack.

“Crews worked on C40450 and were able to quickly extinguish the incident this afternoon. The status of the fire is now out.”

The incident was attended by six resources, according to Mack.

She says it was lightning caused and estimated at 0.009 hectares.

