BC Wildfire Service Map.

BC Wildfire Service responding to two new fires in the South Cariboo

The fires are located at Drewry Lake and Greeny Lake

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to two new wildfires in the South Cariboo area on June 18.

A 3.5-hectare wildfire near Drewry Lake, 30 kilometres northeast of Lone Butte, and a .009 hectare-wildfire just north of Greeny Lake.

An air tanker and one piece of heavy equipment are responding to the Drewry Lake fire. An aerial assessment has been completed and 23 firefighters are responding.

A three-person initial attack crew is en route to the Greeny Lake fire.

Smoke may be visible to the surrounding communities and Highway 97, however, both fires are not threatening any communities or structures at this time.

They are also expected to be lightning caused.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Highway 1 south of Ashcroft reopened to singe lane, alternating traffic
Next story
VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Just Posted

Highway 1 south of Ashcroft reopened to singe lane, alternating traffic

Vehicle incident early in the day closed the highway at Venables Valley Road

West Fraser announces the permanent closure of Chasm sawmill

The third shift for the 100 Mile House location will also be eliminated

Did you watch the Toronto Raptors win the NBA?

Did you watch the Toronto Raptors win the NBA?… Continue reading

Celebrating 50 years in the 108

108 Mile Ranch toasts 50th anniversary with three-day community celebration

Diaries: The gun range

I never understood the fascination with guns. I suppose I didn’t care… Continue reading

VIDEO: Sexting teens at risk of depression and substance abuse, Canadian study says

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse visits residents at Lower Mainland care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa into a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of B.C. inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused B.C. cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Most Read