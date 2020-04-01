BC Wildfire Service attended wildfire near Clinton; local fire department didn’t need assistance

The fire is currently listed at 0.01 hectares.

The location of the reported fire according to the BC Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire Service image)

UPDATE: “The BCWS had two response officers attend however the local fire department was on scene and did not require our assistance,” according to Erin Bull, communications assistant for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Original story: The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a reported fire northeast of Clinton near Highway 97.

The fire is currently listed at 0.01 hectares.

The suspected cause is listed as unknown.

There’s no further information at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire