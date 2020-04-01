The location of the reported fire according to the BC Wildfire Service. (BC Wildfire Service image)

BC Wildfire Service attended wildfire near Clinton; local fire department didn’t need assistance

The fire is currently listed at 0.01 hectares.

UPDATE: “The BCWS had two response officers attend however the local fire department was on scene and did not require our assistance,” according to Erin Bull, communications assistant for the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Original story: The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a reported fire northeast of Clinton near Highway 97.

The fire is currently listed at 0.01 hectares.

The suspected cause is listed as unknown.

There’s no further information at this time.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April
Next story
Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Q&A: Interior Health CEO answers questions on COVID-19 response

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health, answers questions regarding COVID-19

BC Wildfire Service attended wildfire near Clinton; local fire department didn’t need assistance

The fire is currently listed at 0.01 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service changes training of new firefighter recruits due to COVID-19

‘The BC Wildfire Service will continue to hire staff, including firefighters’

CRD Chair Margo Wagner advises Cariboo to avoid self-isolating in recreational properties

This will help avoid potentially overtaxing local healthcare services

School District 27 trustees approve draft calendar to remove fall break for 2020/2021

Two-week spring break stays, but moved earlier in March

‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

A total of 1,066 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

French language supports added online for families learning at home

Games, culture and vocabulary included in new virtual resources

‘There can be no ambiguity’: Travellers brought home to B.C. must self-isolate

Health Minister Adrian Dix had sharp words for those arriving from overseas abiding by federal law

Interior Health confirms five additional cases in Okanagan COVID-19 outbreak

The total amount of confirmed cases at Bylands Nurseries Ltd. is 19; no further cases expected

55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

Greater Victoria set to host 2021 event

BC Hydro offers three-month bill ‘holiday’ for those affected by COVID-19

Industrial customers can defer half of their power bills

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

Most Read