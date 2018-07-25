BC Wildfire Service respond to two new fires between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

130 Mile and 105 Mile locations of new fires

Fire crews are responding to a new fire south of Williams Lake near Highway 97.

The fire, which was discovered at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, is located approximately five kilometres south of the 135 Mile fire which crews battled Tuesday.

The fire is estimated at .5 hectares and the cause is under investigation, said Jessica Mack of the BC Wildfire Service.

One air tanker is on scene and crew grounds are just arriving.

Related: Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

A second new fire has also appeared on the BC Wildfire Service map located at 105 Mile House west of Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon.

It is estimated at .01 hectares.

Mack said crews were responding.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.