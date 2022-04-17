BC Wildfire Service issues advisory ahead of expected high winds Monday, April 18

Anyone conducting open burning should do so with caution, says BCWS

The BC Wildfire Services is urging caution as the forecast for Monday, April 18 calls for strong winds. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The BC Wildfire Service is advising residents of the Cariboo Fire Centre of expected high winds Monday, April 18, 2022. Winds are expected to sustain at 20 – 30 kilometres per hour with gusts ranging from 30 – 50 kilometres per hour.

“Anyone conducting open burning should do so with caution as unexpected gusts can carry sparks and burning material into combustible fuels such as dried grass, twigs or outbuildings,” notes the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“Access to fire suppression tools and a water source should be available during active burning. This could include shovels, hand tank pumps, charged water hose, etc.”

Remember to report any wildfires to 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. Check with your local government or other jurisdictional authorities before lighting a fire of any size since they may have their own restrictions in place.

