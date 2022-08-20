BC Wildfire Service fighting 22 wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Most of the fires are considered spot fires and no structures are under threat at this time

The current map of wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Zone. (Photos submitted)

Lightning strikes have ignited 22 wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, 17 of which are in the 100 Mile zone.

Cariboo Fire Center information officer Jessica Mack said that most of the fires are spot fires under one hectare in size. Mack added that rainfall Friday evening has helped reduce fire behaviour across the fire zone.

“Five fires were extinguished due to our successful initial attack yesterday,” Mack said. “There are three that are being held and four that are under control. There are no structures or infrastructure threatened at this time.”

The largest wildfire remains the Meadow Lake wildfire, estimated to have grown to 35 hectares in size since being discovered on Monday. It is located three kilometres northeast of Canoe Lake.

Mack said that heavy equipment has established a fuel-free guard around the wildfire. Their objective Saturday is to set up water delivery systems and create a 20-foot wet line around the fire. Both helicopters and crews have been assigned to cool hot spots when needed.

A smaller 3.5-hectare wildfire is burning nearby, roughly 10 kilometres southwest of Canoe Lake. Mack said a heavy equipment guard has been established around the fire, which was showing low fire behaviour Saturday morning.

“The objectives for today (Saturday) are to conduct a more direct attack by putting in a hand guard where the heavy equipment guard was not able to tight line the fire,” Mack said. “They are also working to set up a water delivery system and get water onto the fire.”

A fuel-free guard has also been established around the Big Bar Lake wildfire, now four hectares in size. A unit crew has been assigned to the incident and will work on putting water onto the fire Saturday afternoon.

Fires can be reported to BC Wildfire Service via the BCWS app or by calling 1 800 663-5555.



