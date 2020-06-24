Fuel pile burning (Alexandra Steinmetz/Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project via AP)

BC Wildfire Service conducting controlled burns in 100 Mile House area

Residents may see smoke and flames in the area from now until July 10

100 Mile House and surrounding community residents may see smoke and flames in the area over the next two weeks as BC Wildfire Service crews begin to conduct burn piles in the area.

By burning these piles of woody debris pre-emptively the risk of wildfires in the area is reduced by denying fires their fuel. This is part of ongoing fuel projects that the Cariboo Fire Centre has participated in by piling the debris into two locations that are listed below:

Bridge Lake Ice Caves: Located on the southwest side of Bridge Lake, burning will commence on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, and continue periodically until July 10, 2020.

Nolan Creek Provincial Park: Located on the south side of Green Lake, along Nolan Creek. Burning may begin as early as June 24, 2020, and continue periodically until July 10, 2020.

99 Mile Ski Trails: Located about 1.6 km south of 100 Mile House. Burning may begin as early as June 24, 2020, and continue periodically until July 10, 2020.

Burning will only commence if conditions are suitable on the ground and will allow for swift smoke dissipation. This should help minimize the amount of smoke generated and BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site to monitor the fires.

These piles will only be lit if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation. This helps minimize the amount of smoke generated. BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site and monitoring these fires.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories visit www.bcwildfire.ca.

