Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are restricted from flying near any wildfire due to the safety risks for the low-flying firefighting aircraft. (UBC photo)

Drones and unmanned aerial vehicles are restricted from flying near any wildfire due to the safety risks for the low-flying firefighting aircraft. (UBC photo)

BC Wildfire Service calls out ‘extremely dangerous’ drones near Keremeos Creek Wildfire

The drones led to a shutdown of aerial firefighting efforts on Monday

The B.C. Wildfire Service is once again reminding people to keep their drones away from active wildfires after one was spotted near Keremeos Creek.

On Monday, Aug. 29, two separate incidents of unauthorized drone activity led to a complete shutdown of aerial firefighting efforts.

All airspace above and around wildfires is restricted to BCWS personnel and aircraft. That restriction applies to a radius of five nautical miles around the fire and an altitude of 3,000 feet above ground level near any wildfire.

The Keremeos Creek Wildfire, while no longer out of control and currently considered held, still has fires actively burning within the perimeter.

READ MORE: Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’

Drones are considered “extremely dangerous” when flown near wildfires and can hamper efforts to bring them under control due to the safety concerns. The risk of of a drone colliding with a low-flying firefighting aircraft could be deadly, according to the BCWS.

This was the first time that a warning was issued for the Keremeos Creek Wildfire, however the BCWS had to issue the warning for another wildfire near Terrace earlier in August, 2022.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
‘We’re so clean’: Slocan used more than 27 million litres of water in July
Next story
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Just Posted

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Quesnel Observer.
FOREST INK: Helicopters are still important for forestry work

South Green Lake Bravo Neighbourhood Champion Kathy Traynor loads some limbs and woody debris on a trailer during a work bee last summer. The work bee was part of the process to have the Bravo Neighbourhood recognized as a FireSmart Neighbourhood. The debris, which was on an strip of land between two private properties in the Bravo Neighbourhood, was taken to the 70 Mile House Eco-Depot for storage and chipping so it could be recycled. (Ken Alexander photo)
COLUMN: There was a great turnout for the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department (SGLVFD) Auxiliary Community Day

There is something of the hero in all of us. (Illustration by Alexandra Koch/Pixabay)
Kidding around: All it takes is a step