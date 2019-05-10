BC Wildfire Service adds new items to list of activities to Category 2 open burning prohibition

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15

More activities have been added to the list that are not allowed when a Category 2 open burning prohibition took effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, according to BC Wildfire Service.

This prohibition was implemented due to an increase in fire danger ratings caused by a drying trend throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. These additional measures are intended to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public’s safety.

As of noon on May 10, anyone conducting a Category 2 open burn anywhere in the Cariboo Fire Centre must extinguish any such fire.

This prohibition will remain in place until Sept. 27, 2019, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Larger Category 3 open fires have been prohibited throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 15, 2019.

The updated list of prohibited Category 2 activities includes:

* the burning of any waste, slash or other materials;

* open fires larger than 0.5 metres wide by 0.5 metres high;

* stubble or grass fires of any size over any area;

* the use of sky lanterns;

* the use of fireworks, including firecrackers;

* the use of tiki torches and similar kinds of torches;

* the use of binary exploding targets;

* the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description; and

* the use of air curtain burners.

This prohibition does not ban campfires that are half-meter high by half-meter wide or smaller.

It also does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.