BC Wildfire responding to fire visible from Williams Lake

A spotter plane has flown over the fire to determine the size

Williams Lake Fire Department and BC Wildfire crews are responding to a wildfire on Fox Mountain. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Update 6:30 p.m.: The Williams Lake Fire Department has left the scene and wildfire crews are back at work,following a bomber dropping fire retardant on the flames.

Original story: The Williams Lake Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service are responding to a wildfire on FoxMountain.

Emergency crews, also including the RCMP, are parked on scene on Ross Road. The road remains open, howeverthe fire department is doing traffic control.

A Williams Lake fire truck was seen responding to the smoke around 4:30 p.m, while a spotter plane is flying incircles over the location to determine the size of the fire.

It’s a scene reminiscent of last year, with the location appearing to be in the same spot as fires from the previoussummer.

Children out on school fields playing soccer could see a large water bomber responding to the Fox Mountain Fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Kevin Skrepnik, Chief Fire Information for the BC Wildfire Service confirmed Thursday afternoon that they are alsogetting reports of a fire near Dugan Lake.

More to come.

BC Wildfire crews set up equipment on Fox Mountain. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo