BC Wildfire responding to 33 wildfires in 100 Mile House

No communities or highways currently at risk.

BC Wildfire Service is working on 33 wildfires in the 100 Mile House area as of Thursday morning.

Fire information officer Jessica Mack says many of these fires are “highly visible from communities and highways.”

No structures or communities are currently at risk.

Mack says the 33 fires are in five general clusters.

Six fires are near Mount Hendrix, the largest of which is 15 km northeast and roughly one hectare.

Seven fires, all at or under 0.01 hectares, are north of Horse Lake and east of 100 Mile House.

Eight fires are north of Flat Lake Park and south of Gustafsen Lake Forest Service Road. The largest of these is roughly 0.6 hectares.

Three fires are north of the Marble Range Park. Ten firefighters are on site at the largest of these, at Wild Goose Lake.

Two fires are south of Green Lake and east of Highway 97. Fifteen firefighters, one fire officer, two support staff and one piece of heavy equipment working on largest of the two, the Sodium Lake fire, which is 24 hectares.

Mack says all 33 fires have been assessed and that ground crews, airtankers, aircraft and heavy equipment are being sent out in order of priority.

There have been 97 new wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre since Tuesday, July 31.

The Haggen’s Point/Hen Ingram Lake area, on the south side of Quesnel Lake, and the Tatelkuz Lake area, 131 km west of Quesnel are still on evacuation alert by the Cariboo Regional District.

The two alerts affect 95 properties.

