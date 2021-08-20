BC Wildfire planning more ignitions for Flat Lake fire

Firefighters are planning a planned ignition for the northwest side of the Flat Lake fire today, Aug. 20, near the corner of 1100 Road and Dog Creek Read, if conditions allow.

BC Wildfire information officer Jessica Mack said planned ignitions in that area Thursday went well, in terms of bringing the fire perimeter to more easily accessible locations where ground crews can deliver water directly to the fire’s edge. Aviation support will remain on-site to support the planned ignition if it occurs.

“They’re going to try to clean up the remaining fuels in that area if conditions are suitable,” Mack said Friday.

Firefighters will also conduct mop-up operations up to 15 ft in the area of the planned ignition and complete danger tree assessments and falling where it is required.

On the northern flank near Moose Valley, firefighters plan to conduct more direct attacks and establish a fuel-free guard from Holden Lake moving northwest to the tip of the fire perimeter north of Moose Valley Park along the Moose Valley Road, following increased activity Wednesday.

The 1100 road up to the 37 kilometre mark has also been widened, along with the Helena Lake North FSR located to the northeast of Moose Valley Park. Firefighters will work behind heavy equipment to conduct mop-up operations along the control line to extinguish any hot spots found.

In the northeast near Valentine Lake, firefighters plan to establish new control lines in the area and conduct mop-up operations up to 15 ft to support guard construction. Heavy equipment will continue to utilize direct attack methods along the fire perimeter in the northeastern corner, tying into natural features such as Valentine Lake to establish a fuel-free guard.

A heat scan was completed on Aug. 17 on the eastern flank of the fire and firefighters are using the results to prioritize mop-up operations up to 100 feet by patrolling and extinguish hot spots prioritizing areas near properties.

The Flat Lake Fire is estimated at 73,779 hectares, as of Friday.

More to come.

