BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

BC Transit will start limiting the number of people allowed on buses to support social distancing measures.
As of Mach 30, transit operators will monitor passenger capacity to allow for additional space between people.
“With changes at post-secondary schools, primary and secondary schools, businesses and government agencies, BC Transit has seen a decrease in ridership of about 50 to 70 per cent depending on the transit system,” reads a statement from BC Transit.
According to BC Transit, based on the current ridership, pass-ups are not anticipated but if it happens, operators will track them and make adjustments.
“We ask customers to please leave plenty of time for their transit trip to allow for physical distancing, and thank our customers for their patience.”
Currently, BC Transit has implemented a number of protocols to allow for better social distancing between people which include rear door loading expect for those with accessibility needs, not collecting fares and enhancing the red line for people to remain behind to keep the driver safe.
BC Transit is reviewing service levels in communities across the province and will continue to make adjustments based on resource availability and ensuring safe social distancing.
