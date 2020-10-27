BC Student Vote 2020: Green Party wins Cariboo Chilcotin, NDP wins Cariboo North

Student vote for Cariboo ridings has different outcomes than general voting

Cariboo Chilcotin BC Green Party candidate David Laing emerged with the most student votes at 10 schools in the riding.

In Cariboo North, it was BC NDP candidate Scott Elliott who received the most student votes at 12 schools in the riding.

There were 934 valid votes cast in Cariboo Chilcotin and 788 valid votes cast in Cariboo North as the region’s students took part in learning about the provincial election.

Compare those results provincially to how the parties fared and the students voted for the BC NDP receiving 39.86 per cent of the vote. Second was the BC Green Party with 27.68 per cent of the vote. The BC Liberal Party came in third with 25.52 per cent of the vote.

Every time there is a provincial election, Student Vote provides students with an opportunity to learn about the B.C. election, debate the future of the province and cast ballots for the official local candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

Nearly 90,000 elementary and secondary school students from more than 750 schools participated in Student Vote BC 2020. Votes were cast in all 87 electoral districts.

The Student Vote program is made possible by Elections BC.

Preliminary results for Cariboo Chilcotin show Lorne Doerkson, BC Liberal Party, with 5,262 votes or 52.18 per cent.

BC NDP Party candidate Scott Andrews, 3,168 votes, 31.42 per cent, David Laing, 1,035 votes, 10.26 per cent, Katya Potekhina, Independent, 392 votes, 3.89 per cent and James Buckle, Libertarian, 227 votes, 2.25 per cent.

For Cariboo North the preliminary results were Coralee Oakes, BC Liberal Party, 4,503 votes, 49.41 per cent, Scott Elliott, BC NDP Party, 32.61 per cent, Kyle Townsend, Conservative, 1,052, and Douglas Gook, BC Green Party, 586 votes, 6.423 per cent.

The mail-in ballots for each riding will not be counted until Nov. 6 and then added into the final results.

Elections BC noted in a news release Monday, Oct. 26 it estimates that at least 52.4 per cent of registered voters voted in the 2020 provincial election.

670,324 voters voted in their electoral district during the advance voting period, and 546,877 voters voted on Election Day at their assigned voting place.

As of October 24, Elections BC had received approximately 525,000 mail-in ballots, though this figure does not include mail-in ballots returned by voters in person to voting places or district electoral offices before the deadline of 8 p.m. Pacific time on October 24.

