BC SPCA member seen in an undated photo. (BC SPCA photo)

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in Quesnel

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

WARNING: This story may be disturbing to some readers

The BC SPCA is calling on the public for help in solving a disturbing case after a miniature horse was found mutilated on the side of a road in Quesnel.

The horse was found on March 18, sparking a joint investigation by RCMP, BC Conservation Officer Service and the BC SPCA, but the owner of the horse has yet to be identified.

The torso of the horse was found near a gravel pit on Garner Road in the West Fraser area, the welfare agency said in a news release Tuesday (June 9). The head and limbs of the animal had been severed and removed.

A postmortem report found that the animal was in significant distress prior to its demise, the BC SPCA added.

“This is such a sad and disturbing case, and we hope that someone in the community knows something about this situation and can help us with our investigation,” said Dr. Teresa Cook, BC SPCA’s regional manager of cruelty investigations for northern B.C.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre at 1-855-655-7722.

