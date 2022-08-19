A BC Liquor Store. (Wikimedia Commons)

A BC Liquor Store. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Liquor Stores to start rationing alcohol amid ongoing strike

Government stores will limit customers to purchasing no more than three of any individual item per day

As the ongoing strike at four key liquor distribution warehouses continues, as part of job action by the B.C. General Employees Union, the province will be rationing liquor purchases to customers, according to a prominent industry association.

BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees said Friday (Aug. 19) that it has been informed by government that, as of opening hours, all government-owned BC Liquor Stores will limit the quantity of alcohol that customers—including pubs, bars, restaurants, and the public—may purchase in a single transaction.

ALSO READ: Industry fears shortages at cannabis, liquor stores amid strike at B.C. distribution centres

BC Liquor Stores will limit customers to purchasing no more than three of any individual item per day. Restrictions will apply to all products—except beer—and will remain in place until the liquor distribution centres resume operations.

“This is insane. The only reason BC Liquor Stores are rationing quantities is because of the BCGEU strike, which is shutting down BC’s vital liquor distribution warehouses,” said Jeff Guignard, executive director of ABLE BC.

These limits will impact everyone shopping at BC Liquor Stores, including pubs, bars, and restaurants.

BC’s private liquor stores will not be implementing similar restrictions, ABLE BC said.

“We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability, while supplies last,” said Guignard. “This needs to stop before it gets worse. We urge both sides to get back to the negotiation table immediately before this strike does further damage to B.C.’s economy.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Thunderstorms possible in parts of B.C. as heat wave eases
Next story
‘Army on steroids’: Lake Country girl fighting cancer looking for support

Just Posted

L-R: Miranda Sanford, Lance Arnett, Gayle Jones, Amalia McGlashan, Alexander McGlashan, Ken Schmidt, Chris Schmidt, Shirley Canning, Brian Wettauffer - Lone Butte Historical Association members and children in front of the gazebo built in memory of Al Jones. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial gazebo built in memory of long-time Lone Butte resident, Al Jones

Susan Swan, mayor of the Village of Clinton, is running for a second term this fall. (Black Press File Photo)
Swan seeks second mayoral term

The family of the late Byron Louie gathered for the unveiling of a new sign at the Sugar Cane Ball Diamond where the park was renamed in his honour on Saturday, Aug. 13. (Photo submitted)
COVID casualty, tournament organizer memorialized with Sugar Cane Ball Diamond dedication

Audrey Nelson has been Lone Butte’s postmaster since 1999, managing the community’s mail and package deliveries. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Postmistress puts final stamp on job