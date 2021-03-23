BC Hydro power outage slated for areas along Canim-Hendrix Lake Road on Wednesday, March 24

Outage will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., affecting 1,826 customers

BC crews will be doing work on the power lines on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

BC Hydro has planned a power outage along Canim-Hendrix Lake Road on Wednesday, March 24, in order to relocate the hydro lines closer to the road.

The outage, which will affect 1,826 customers in areas including Canim, Hendrix and Hawkins lakes as well as Forest Grove and surrounding areas, will take place from 9 a.m. t0 4 p.m.

BC Hydro spokesman Dave Mosure said the move is to allow crews easier access to restore the Hydro lines if they go down in connection with weather-related events or from motor vehicle crashes or trees falling on the line. At the moment, the crews’ bucket trucks are unable to reach the lines easily.

The power poles have already been moved. Mosure said all residents should have been notified of the impending outage, either by telephone auto-dial, postcards in the mail or email.

